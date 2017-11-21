Meepo Board v2
Meepo Board v2

$ 419.00

 NEW FEATURES 

  • New Remote with Throttle wheel and 4 riding modes.

  • Redesigned Smaller ESC. Refined riding experience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE UNBOXING

 ABOUT THE BOARD 

REGENERATIVE BRAKING - Our intuitive system charges the Meepo battery as you brake. The Meepo braking system is extremely smooth and safe!

TOP SPEED - The Meepo Board v2 is powered by a pair of 250 WATT Hub Motors and has a top speed of 40 KMH per hour or 25 Miles per hour.

RANGE - Based on a 160 LB rider the default battery has a range of 18 KM or 11 Miles. This can be increased to a range of 28 KM or 17 Miles if you select the Upgraded Sanyo Battery (Tesla Battery) - Rider weight and terrain can make the range fluctuate.

REMOVABLE BATTERY - Swap out the Meepo battery in only 3 minutes. Additional batteries are available for purchase.

HILL CLIMBS - Meepo Board v2 can handle 30%(15 degree) hill climbs, 160 lbs rider can reach 10Mph  on 15%(8 degree) hills (15% is very steep, and most hills are less than 15%).

QUIET - All Meepo boards are extremely quiet making them perfect for around the neighborhood or throughout the city.

PUSHABLE - All Meepo boards are pushable meaning you can ride the Meepo around town, just in case your battery dies or you don't feel like using the motors.

WEIGHT - Meepo Board V2 with 38'' Deck is 7.5 Kgs

TRAVEL- Meepo Board V2 is at 144 Watt Hours, which is less than 160 Watt Hours the maximum battery capacity allowed on airplane according to regulations.

 WHAT'S INSIDE THE BOX? 

  •  Completely Assembled Meepo Board

  •  Wireless Remote

  •  Power Adaptor - US, AU, or EU plug according to your location

  •  Skateboard Tool

  •  Rear LED Safety Light - Red

  •  Skateboard Wall Hanger 

    CAUTION: Meepo Boards are not waterproof. Wheels are slippery when wet. Always wear a helmet when riding an electric skateboard.  Turn the remote off whenever you step off the board.

    Temperature: Meepo Boards performance good in  - 5 to 42 Celsius degree.  Better store at room temperature.

     Image result for CE Rohs certificationImage result for FCC certificationImage result for UN38.3 certification

     

    QUALITY + WARRANTY

    1. All Meepo Boards come standard with a 90-Day Warranty which covers any manufacturing defects.
    2. Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. We test all individual parts and run each Meepo Board for 210 minutes before packaging it up for shipment.
    3. All components, such an extra charger or battery can be purchased separately in our shop.
    4. The Meepo board can be easily repaired by replacing the broken part. We will always diagnose and send free replacement parts for boards under warranty.
    5. We reply to all questions within 2 days. You can get replacement parts within 3-8 days if there is ever an issue with your board.

    Meepo Board V2 (Short Deck 30'' )

    $ 419.00

     Main Upgrade: 

    • New Remote with Throttle wheel and 4 riding modes.
    • Redesigned Smaller ESC. Refined riding experience.

     Video of Meepo Board V2
    https://youtu.be/L9973AhbFxo

     ABOUT THE BOARD 

    REGENERATIVE BRAKING - Our intuitive system charges the Meepo battery as you brake. The Meepo braking system is extremely smooth and safe!

    TOP SPEED - The Meepo Board v1.5 is powered by a pair of 250 WATT Hub Motors and has a top speed of 40 KMH per hour or 25 Miles per hour.

    RANGE - Based on a 160 LB rider the default battery has a range of 18 KM or 11 Miles. This can be increased to a range of 28 KM or 17 Miles if you select the Upgraded Sanyo Battery (Tesla Battery) - Rider weight and terrain can make the range fluctuate.

    REMOVABLE BATTERY - Swap out the Meepo battery in only 3 minutes. Additional batteries are available for purchase.

    HILL CLIMBS - Meepo Board v2 can handle 30%(15 degree) hill climbs, 160 lbs rider can reach 10Mph  on 15%(8 degree) hills (15% is very steep, and most hills are less than 15%).

    QUIET - All Meepo boards are extremely quiet making them perfect for around the neighborhood or throughout the city.

    PUSHABLE - All Meepo boards are pushable meaning you can ride the Meepo around town, just in case your battery dies or you don't feel like using the motors.

    WEIGHT - Meepo Board V2 with 38'' Deck is 7.5 Kgs

    TRAVEL- Meepo Board V2 is at 144 Watt Hours, which is less than 160 Watt Hours the maximum battery capacity allowed on airplane according to regulations.

     WHAT'S INSIDE THE BOX? 

    •  Completely Assembled Meepo Board

    •  Wireless Remote

    •  Power Adaptor - US, AU, or EU plug according to your location

    •  Skateboard Tool

    •  Rear LED Safety Light - Red

    •  Skateboard Wall Hanger 

      CAUTION: Meepo Boards are not waterproof. Wheels are slippery when wet. Always wear a helmet when riding an electric skateboard.  Turn the remote off whenever you step off the board.

      Temperature: Meepo Boards performance good in  - 5 to 42 Celsius degree.  Better store at room temperature.

       Image result for CE Rohs certificationImage result for FCC certificationImage result for UN38.3 certification

       

       

        QUALITY + WARRANTY

        1. All Meepo Boards come standard with a 90-Day Warranty which covers any manufacturing defects.
        2. Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. We test all individual parts and run each Meepo Board for 210 minutes before packaging it up for shipment.
        3. All components, such an extra charger or battery can be purchased separately in our shop.
        4. The Meepo board can be easily repaired by replacing the broken part. We will always diagnose and send free replacement parts for boards under warranty.
        5. We reply to all questions within 2 days. You can get replacement parts within 3-8 days if there is ever an issue with your board.

        Meepo Board V2 KT

        Meepo Board V2 KT

        $ 469.00

          

        Main Upgrades: 

        • New Remote with Throttle wheel and 4 riding modes.
        • Redesigned Smaller ESC. Refined riding experience.

         Video of Meepo Board V2
        https://youtu.be/L9973AhbFxo

         ABOUT THE BOARD 

        REGENERATIVE BRAKING - Our intuitive system charges the Meepo battery as you brake. The Meepo braking system is extremely smooth and safe!

        TOP SPEED - The Meepo Board v1.5 is powered by a pair of 250 WATT Hub Motors and has a top speed of 40 KMH per hour or 25 Miles per hour.

        RANGE - Based on a 160 LB rider the default battery has a range of 18 KM or 11 Miles. This can be increased to a range of 28 KM or 17 Miles if you select the Upgraded Sanyo Battery (Tesla Battery) - Rider weight and terrain can make the range fluctuate.

        REMOVABLE BATTERY - Swap out the Meepo battery in only 3 minutes. Additional batteries are available for purchase.

        HILL CLIMBS - Meepo Board v2 can handle 30%(15 degree) hill climbs, 160 lbs rider can reach 10Mph  on 15%(8 degree) hills (15% is very steep, and most hills are less than 15%).

        QUIET - All Meepo boards are extremely quiet making them perfect for around the neighborhood or throughout the city.

        PUSHABLE - All Meepo boards are pushable meaning you can ride the Meepo around town, just in case your battery dies or you don't feel like using the motors.

        WEIGHT - Meepo Board V2 with 38'' Deck is 7.5 Kgs

        TRAVEL- Meepo Board V2 is at 144 Watt Hours, which is less than 160 Watt Hours the maximum battery capacity allowed on airplane according to regulations.

         WHAT'S INSIDE THE BOX? 

        •  Completely Assembled Meepo Board

        •  Wireless Remote

        •  Power Adaptor - US, AU, or EU plug according to your location

        •  Skateboard Tool

        •  Rear LED Safety Light - Red

        •  Skateboard Wall Hanger 

          CAUTION: Meepo Boards are not waterproof. Wheels are slippery when wet. Always wear a helmet when riding an electric skateboard.  Turn the remote off whenever you step off the board.

          Temperature: Meepo Boards performance good in  - 5 to 42 Celsius degree.  Better store at room temperature.

            

          WHAT'S INSIDE THE BOX?

          1.  Completely Assembled Meepo Board
          2.  Wireless Remote
          3.  Power Adaptor - US, AU, or EU plug according to your location
          4.  Skateboard Tool
          5.  Rear LED Safety Light - Red
          6.  Skateboard Wall Hanger 

          QUALITY + WARRANTY

          1. All Meepo Boards come standard with a 90-Day Warranty which covers any manufacturing defects.
          2. Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. We test all individual parts and run each Meepo Board for 210 minutes before packaging it up for shipment.
          3. All components, such an extra charger or battery can be purchased separately in our shop.
          4. The Meepo board can be easily repaired by replacing the broken part. We will always diagnose and send free replacement parts for boards under warranty.
          5. We reply to all questions within 2 days. You can get replacement parts within 3-8 days if there is ever an issue with your board.

          CAUTION: Meepo Boards are not waterproof. Wheels are slippery when wet. Always wear a helmet when riding an electric skateboard.  Turn the remote off whenever you step off the board.

          Temperature: Meepo Boards performance good in  - 5 to 42 Celsius degree.  Better store at room temperature.

           Image result for CE Rohs certificationImage result for FCC certificationImage result for UN38.3 certification

          QUALITY + WARRANTY

          1. All Meepo Boards come standard with a 90-Day Warranty which covers any manufacturing defects.
          2. Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. We test all individual parts and run each Meepo Board for 210 minutes before packaging it up for shipment.
          3. All components, such an extra charger or battery can be purchased separately in our shop.
          4. The Meepo board can be easily repaired by replacing the broken part. We will always diagnose and send free replacement parts for boards under warranty.
          5. We reply to all questions within 2 days. You can get replacement parts within 3-8 days if there is ever an issue with your board.

          Meepo Campus 2

          Meepo Campus 2

          $ 299.00

          Currently, Meepo Campus 2 is only available in the United States.

           NEW FEATURES 

          • New Remote with Throttle wheel and 4 riding modes.

          • Skin Friendly Grip Tape

          • Top Speed Increased To 30 KMH/ 18 MPH

          • Smaller and softer wheels - 83MM Wheels, 78A Durameter

           ABOUT THE BOARD 

          • Regenerative Breaking - charge the battery as you break. Our breaking system is also configured to be smooth, intuitive and safe!

          • Remote and Board Safety - When the remote's battery is low, only the board's brakes will work and acceleration is disabled.

          • Smart turn on - The board automatically turns on when the board is pushed (sensed through motor movement)

          • Wireless 4 Mode Remote  Hand held wireless remote with a lanyard to never lose it! 4 Different riding speeds to choose from! 

          • Hub Motor - Most powerful and very quiet

          • Uphill - 65 KG rider (me) can reach climb an 20% gradient slope no problem. Any higher and you risk damaging the board. 

          • Top Speed - 65 KG rider can reach 30 KMH/18MPH

          • Range - 16 Km / 10 miles

          • Smooth - can be used as a regular board, can be kicked and push with little resistance..

            WHATS IN THE BOX? 

          •  An Completely Assembled Meepo Campus

          •  Wireless Remote ( 4 Different Modes) 

          •  Charger to charger your board (Adapter, EU or US or AU plug according to your shipping address)

          •  Skateboard Tool

          •  Rear Red LED Light - Help Rider to get noticed when riding in night. Attach it to either truck. Its with 4 different blinking modes; USB cable is included.

          •  Board Wall Mount ( Hang your board on your wall for easy storage)

          •  A pair of foam pads as a spare or in case you want to do a deck swap in the future.

          •  Meepo Campus Usage Manual - Read the manual to get started on your Meepo Board right away! 

           SPECIFICATIONS: 

          Speed: 30kmh/18mph

          Beginner      14 KMH / 9 MPH
          ECO          20 KMH / 12 MPH
          EXPERT      25 KMH / 15 MPH
          PRO         30 KMH / 18 MPH

          Deck: 32 inch X 10 inch (80cmX26cm) Skin Friendly Grip Tape 

          Range: Per charge 16 Km = 10 miles  

          Water Proof: No. All Meepo Boards are not waterproof.  Riding in rain or wet road may damage the board and is very unsafe. Any damage to the board via water is not covered by warranty 

          Max Weight: Meepo uses one of the most powerful dual motors, it works good for riders less than 90 Kg (or 200 LBS)

          Wheels: 83MMX52MM CP 78A Durameter

          Wheelbase: 20 inches 

          Charge Time : 2 hours

           

           Meepo Campus 2 VS Meepo Campus 

           Campus 2

           Campus

          Range

          10 miles / 16km

          5 Miles / 9Km

          Speed

          30 KMH / 18 MPH

          22KMH / 13 MPH

          Uphill

          20% Hill Grade

          15% Hill Grade

          Weight

          12.5 lbs (5.5kg)

          7.4 lbs (3.4kg)

          Other

          Skin Friendly Grip Tape

          Grip Tape

           QUALITY & WARRANTY 

          • Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries.

          • All parts are checked by us one by one. And we check all through the assemble and check complited board. Here is a video of quality checking.  https://youtu.be/jZ5PLTdIvXE

          • We run each Meepo Board at Max Speed for more than 3.5 hours, before packing.

          • 3 Months warranty for defect come with board, except urethane of motors and wheels.

          • All parts and components are in stock and can be purchased now and in the future.

          CAUTION: Meepo Boards are not waterproof. Wheels are slippery when wet. Always wear a helmet when riding an electric skateboard.  Turn the remote off whenever you step off the board.

          Temperature: Meepo Boards performance good in  - 5 to 42 Celsius degree.  Better store at room temperature.

           Image result for CE Rohs certificationImage result for FCC certificationImage result for UN38.3 certification

           

           

           

          QUALITY + WARRANTY

          1. All Meepo Boards come standard with a 90-Day Warranty which covers any manufacturing defects.
          2. Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. We test all individual parts and run each Meepo Board for 210 minutes before packaging it up for shipment.
          3. All components, such an extra charger or battery can be purchased separately in our shop.
          4. The Meepo board can be easily repaired by replacing the broken part. We will always diagnose and send free replacement parts for boards under warranty.
          5. We reply to all questions within 2 days. You can get replacement parts within 3-8 days if there is ever an issue with your board.

          Meepo Kit

          $ 409.00

          This is a KIT, namely, all the parts in a meepo board except the Deck. With this kit, you can build your own electric skateboard.

          Below are tools we will send to you with the Meepo Kit.

          • Multipe popurses T tools.

          • Roll of Electric tape.

          • Wall Hanger.

          Version 

          Meepo

          V1.0

           Meepo

          V1.5

          SANYO

          Meepo

          Range

          11 Miles/18 Kms

           11 Miles/18 Kms

          17 Miles/ 28Kms

          Speed

          36 kms (22mph)

          Always fast

          Always fast

          Uphill

          Weaker as you ride

          Always Powerful

          Always Powerful

          Upgraded Motor 

          NO

          YES

           YES

          Upgraded Remote

          NO

          YES

           YES

           

          Features of Meepo Kit:

          • Regenerative Breaking - charge the battery as you break. Our breaking system is also configured to be smooth, intuitive and safe!
          • Remote and Board Safety - When the remote's battery is low, only the board's brakes will work and acceleration is disabled.
          • Smart turn on - The board automatically turns on when the board is pushed (sensed through motor movement)
          • Wireless Remote  - Hand held wireless remote with a lanyard to never lose it!
          • Battery Swappable - Battery Case can open by screwdriver and swap battery in 3 mins. Click for video.
          • Most powerful Motors - Dual 250 Watts hub motors, most powerful and quiet
          • Weight  -  6.9kg/15.21pounds
          • Range - 18 Km/11.2 miles
          • Smooth - can be used as a regular board, can be kicked and push with little resistance..
          • Uphill - 65 KG rider (me) can reach 24 KMH on 15% gradient slope. And 8 KMH on 30% slope

           What comes in the Box:

          •  All parts of Meepo Board except the deck.

          •  Remote

          •  Adaptor, EU or US plug according to your location

          •  Skateboard Tool

          •  Rear LED light 

          •  Skateboard Hanger 

          Specifications:

          Speed: 13.5 kmh for slow mode, 27 kmh for medium speed mode; 36 kmh for fast mode. 

          Deck: Every Meepo Board v1.5 or newer has a concave deck. You also have a choice of choosing a 38" deck or 30".

          Range: Per charge 18 Km = 11 miles or 23-31km with the SANYO Battery pack.

          Height: Grip Tape to Ground, 11.5 CM

          Water Proof: No. Meepo Board is not listed as waterproof. However many users have ridden in the rain with no problem. Riding in rain or wet road may damage the board and is very unsafe.

          Any damage to the board via water is not covered by warranty 

          Max Weight: Meepo uses one of the most powerful dual motors, it works good for riders less than 120 Kg (or 264 LBS).

          Quality and Warranty:

          • Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. As a skater, I understand the importance of trust, quality, and proper testing.  We test each Meepo Board personally to ensure the highest quality eboard possible.
          • All components, like an extra charger can be purchased separately in our shop. More products will be added over time, check back with us soon!"
          • 3 Months warranty for defect come with board, except urethanes of motors and wheels.
          • All parts and components are in stock and can be purchased if necessary now and in the future.

           

          Be sure to purchase an extra charger so you can charge it at multiple places !

          Quality and Warranty:

          • Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries.

          • All parts are checked by us one by one. And we check all through the assemble and check complited board. Here is a video of quality checking.  https://youtu.be/jZ5PLTdIvXE

          • We run each Meepo Board at Max Speed for more than 3.5 hours, before packing.

          • 3 Months warranty for defect come with board, except urethane of motors and wheels.

          • All parts and components are in stock and can be purchased now and in the future.

          CAUTION: 

          • Wheels will get slippery when wet, it is not recommended to ride in the rain! We do not cover water damage.

          • Please keep your remote OFF whenever you step off the board to prevent injury. 

            QUALITY + WARRANTY

            1. All Meepo Boards come standard with a 90-Day Warranty which covers any manufacturing defects.
            2. Meepo boards are built using the best configuration of motors, controllers, and batteries. We test all individual parts and run each Meepo Board for 210 minutes before packaging it up for shipment.
            3. All components, such an extra charger or battery can be purchased separately in our shop.
            4. The Meepo board can be easily repaired by replacing the broken part. We will always diagnose and send free replacement parts for boards under warranty.
            5. We reply to all questions within 2 days. You can get replacement parts within 3-8 days if there is ever an issue with your board.

